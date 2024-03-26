Local

Did you know: Your iPhone can identify plants, animals, and more

iOS updates FILE PHOTO: Apple has released a new update that will allow users of some phones to be able to unlock their phones though Face ID while keeping their pandemic masks in place. (NguyenDucQuang/Getty Images)

Did you know that your iPhone can identify plants, animals, and other objects in your photos?

No more wondering what kind of bird is on your bird feeder or when to water that new plant because you don’t know what it is.

The feature is called Visual Look Up, and according to Apple, it works on art, landmarks, food, more. Your phone scans your photos and videos to detect objects and then looks them up for you online.

How do you use it?

  • Take a photo of the object that you want to identify
  • Select the photo from your photo albums, and look for the icon that looks like an “i” with a circle around it. You might also see an icon of the object you are looking up (paw, leaf, etc.).

  • Click the icon and you will get information on your photo. At the top, you’ll see “Look up_________”. When you click that link, you’ll get web results with more information.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!