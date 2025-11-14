Local

Development group in Atlanta strikes tax-incentive deal with UPS

By WSB Radio News Staff
DORAVILLE, GA — The Decide DeKalb Development Authority strikes a deal with UPS on a tax incentive to modernize its Doraville facility.

Decide DeKalb President Dorian DeBarr says the $150M bond arrangement will save the company $10M over a decade, while keeping 1700 jobs here.

“They had to take a hard look at all of their hubs across their global network,” explains DeBarr. “For them to decide that DeKalb County was a place where they actually wanted to invest $150M, as opposed to complete closure, we’re ecstatic about that.”

Several hundred part-time positions will be lost to automation upgrades, but DeBarr says the incentive package keeps the facility open as UPS modernizes amid nationwide closures and job cuts.

