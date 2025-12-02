Detectives investigating peculiar shoplifting case at BrandsMart

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — Detectives are trying to identify the suspects involved in a shoplifting case at the BrandsMart on Mt. Zion Boulevard in Stockbridge.

Major Anton Payton tells WSB Radio that surveillance video shows two men grabbing up laptops and security systems.

However, one of the men put the items he was originally planning to take neatly back on the shelf.

The other continued with the theft of his respective items.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the pair.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.