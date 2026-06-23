Despite World Cup crowds, crime is down in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crime dropped 8% around Atlanta during the first week of World Cup events, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said the decrease continues a broader trend, with crime down 7% over the last 28 days and 14% for the year.

The first week of World Cup activities included three matches and fan events that brought about 500,000 people into the city.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Jason Smith said officers helped secure dozens of events during the opening week.

“54 events scheduled from Thursday through Sunday related to FIFA and just other things going on in this city. We protected all of those events,” Smith said.

Smith said the department is encouraged by the results.

“To be down 8% the first week of FIFA, we’re very happy about those results,” Smith said.

He added that crime is typically higher during the summer months because students are out of school and daylight hours are longer.

Smith said the department remains encouraged as the city approaches the midpoint of summer.

“We are in a great place as far as coming up on the mid-point of summer,” Smith said.

The city has expanded summer youth programs in recent years, including training and employment opportunities, in an effort to reduce crimes involving minors.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.