Deputy shot, suspect killed during welfare check in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A Paulding County sheriff’s deputy was shot and a suspect was killed Thursday morning during a welfare check at a home in the Brooke Valley neighborhood, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Redbud Run and Sweetgum Trace. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a welfare check when someone inside the residence opened fire. One deputy was struck and taken to a nearby hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Officials say the suspect involved in the shooting is deceased.

“We are actively gathering more information and will provide updates as they become available,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation.

No additional details about the suspect or the events leading up to the gunfire have been released at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.