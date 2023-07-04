Deputies searching for several teens accused of setting off fireworks inside GA Walmart

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating several teens who they say are responsible for setting off fireworks inside a Walmart.

It happened at the Walmart on Ledo Road in Leesburg, Georgia.

According to WALB, five teenage boys were caught on surveillance video lighting the fireworks and running away to a nearby Chilli’s restaurant.

A Walmart employee said that a few of the fireworks that were lit went airborne in the store.

One customer said that officials had to evacuate the store due to all the smoke.

Although the teenagers left the store after lighting the fireworks, Walmart employees said they will be checking the store footage to try and identify the teens responsible.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts and the identity of the teens is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

