DePaul University soccer student, son of former NFL player from Atlanta dies in dorm

By WSB Radio News Staff
Chase Stegall Chase Stegall, a 20-year-old soccer player from Atlanta, died on June 2, 2025. Chicago police said he was found unresponsive in his dorm room at DePaul University.
CHICAGO, IL — A DePaul University soccer student from Atlanta has been found dead in his dorm room.

Chicago police confirm that 23-year-old Chase Stegall was found unresponsive at his dorm room just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Stegall is the son of former NFL and CFL player Milt Stegall.

DePaul Athletics released a statement on the school’s website calling Stegall a beloved member of the DePaul Men’s soccer team.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him,“ the athletic department said in a statement on X.

The Canadian Football League also issued a statement on X.

Details on a memorial service are expected to be announced at a later date.

The Cook County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The Stegall family requests that people respect their privacy during this time.

