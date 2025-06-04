DePaul University soccer student, son of former NFL player from Atlanta dies in dorm

CHICAGO, IL — A DePaul University soccer student from Atlanta has been found dead in his dorm room.

Chicago police confirm that 23-year-old Chase Stegall was found unresponsive at his dorm room just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Stegall is the son of former NFL and CFL player Milt Stegall.

DePaul Athletics released a statement on the school’s website calling Stegall a beloved member of the DePaul Men’s soccer team.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him,“ the athletic department said in a statement on X.

The Canadian Football League also issued a statement on X.

The #CFL community mourns the tragic passing of Chase Stegall, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the Stegall family and all those whose lives were touched by this remarkable young man. pic.twitter.com/td9QuHF0wD — CFL Communications (@CFL_PR) June 3, 2025

Details on a memorial service are expected to be announced at a later date.

The Cook County Coroner’s Office will do an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The Stegall family requests that people respect their privacy during this time.