Department of Justice announces record $6.5B health care fraud crackdown

ATLANTA — The Justice Department announced a record-breaking health care fraud crackdown involving alleged schemes totaling more than $6.5 billion.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said charges are being brought against more than 450 defendants across 56 federal districts and 45 states and territories, including Georgia.

Among those charged are 90 medical professionals and about 100 defendants accused of Medicaid-related fraud, DOJ officials said.

Officials said the alleged fraud occurred All 50 state Medicaid Fraud Control Units participated, making it the largest coordinated effort of its kind in department history.

“This year’s National Health Care Fraud Takedown represents the greatest whole-of-government effort to combat health care fraud in our nation’s history,” Blanche said.

DOJ officials also announced the seizure of $182 million in cash, luxury vehicles, jewelry and other assets.

“Health care fraud steals from taxpayers, exploits vulnerable patients, and puts lives at risk,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

DOJ officials said charges were also filed against 11 defendants, including a company executive and eight medical professionals across six districts in connection with alleged fraudulent claims involving amniotic wound allografts.

The cases are being prosecuted by many agencies, including the Health Care Fraud Unit’s National Rapid Response team, the Northern District of Georgia and state attorneys general offices in Georgia.