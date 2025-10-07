Local

Demonstrators call for accountability after man killed during homeless camp cleanup

By WSB Radio News Staff
Advocates upset as city restarts homeless sweeps following man’s death earlier this year Homeless advocates blasted the city for rebooting the sweeps during a news conference on Old Wheat Street. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Demonstrators are again calling for accountability and changes in how the City of Atlanta clears homeless encampments following the death of Cornelius Taylor, a man who was hit and killed by a city vehicle earlier this year while inside a tent near the King Center.

Members of the “Justice for Cornelius Taylor Coalition” gathered outside Atlanta City Hall, urging city leaders to prioritize safety and provide more support for people experiencing homelessness. Coalition member Tim Franzen said, “This idea that expediency is valued over quality is going to continue to give us the same poor results.”

Franzen said the city needs to invest in “wrap-around services” for people experiencing homelessness in the Old Wheat Street area.

Protesters also spoke before the Atlanta City Council, asking city leaders to rename a section of Old Wheat Street in Taylor’s honor.

Atlanta resident Noelle Heatherland said, “Please rename Old Wheat Street in honor of Cornelius Taylor. He deserves to still be alive, we can at least keep his name alive.”

