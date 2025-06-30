Demolition begins at former Atlanta Medical Center site

ATLANTA — Nearly three years after Atlanta Medical Center closed its doors, demolition is officially underway at the 25-acre site in Old Fourth Ward, with major redevelopment plans set to be revealed later today.

City leaders, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Wellstar Health System’s CEO, are expected to announce the next chapter for the property, which sits at a key location near the BeltLine and the I-20/I-75/85 interchange.

“We’re looking forward to getting started and going as fast as we possibly can to get it to be productive use,” said Tom Boyle, president of the Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood Association. Boyle added that residents hope the redevelopment will include a medical component.

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman said plans call for a mix of healthcare services and housing. “Because it’s such a large piece of property, I think there’s been an enormous amount of community input about what it should be or what it could be,” Shipman said. “And to make sure that it does have a housing component because affordable housing continues to be a struggle in Atlanta.”

Shipman noted that the demolition phase could take up to a year, with redevelopment expected to begin shortly afterward.

The full redevelopment plan is set to be unveiled this afternoon.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story