Democratic candidate disqualified from Georgia Public Service Commission race

ATLANTA — One of the Democratic hopefuls for a seat on Georgia’s Public Service Commission has been removed from the race.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has disqualified Daniel Blackman from the June 17 primary ballot for the District 3 seat, citing his failure to meet the state’s one-year residency requirement for candidates. The decision follows a challenge filed by a District 3 voter and upholds an earlier ruling by an administrative law judge.

Blackman was one of four Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in the November general election. Despite the disqualification, Blackman’s name will remain on the primary ballot because early voting is already underway. However, polling locations will display notices informing voters that he is no longer eligible to run.

Early voting is also in progress for the District 2 Public Service Commission race. Election Day for both races is scheduled for June 17.

