Local

Delta supersizes partnership with Shake Shack adding more burgers to more flights

By WSB Radio News Staff
Delta and Shake Shack (PHOTOS: Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — From one Atlanta-based company to another, Delta’s expanding its Shake Shack partnership.

The company is now offering its burgers to first-class passengers on flights over 900 miles departing from Atlanta. The upgrade starts Tuesday, march 4, 2025.

Passengers flying out of New York’s La Guardia Airport, Los Angeles, and Seattle can also request the Shake Shack burgers as their dining option.

Delta has already been serving up the burgers on flights out of Boston and plans to expand to more routes in the coming months.

Bloomberg reports Delta serves Shake Shack burgers with potato chips rather than French fries since reheating fries is difficult on long flights.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!