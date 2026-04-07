Delta raises baggage fees as fuel costs climb

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is increasing baggage fees for travelers, citing rising fuel costs.

The airline said fees for first and second checked bags on bookings made on or after Wednesday will increase by $10 each, while the cost of a third checked bag will rise by $50.

That brings the cost of a first checked bag to $45, a second checked bag to $55, and a third checked bag to $200.

A Delta spokesperson said the changes reflect a review of pricing across the business and evolving operating costs.

The increase marks the carrier’s first domestic baggage fee hike in more than two years.

Other airlines, including United Airlines and JetBlue, have also recently raised baggage fees.

Jet fuel prices have increased since the conflict with Iran began, contributing to higher operating costs.

Delta said passengers who already qualify for free checked bags will continue to receive that benefit.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.