Delta plane from Atlanta fills with smoke, forced to divert to Jacksonville

Delta flight diverted over smoke Delta Flight 1576 from Atlanta was diverted to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville after the crew declared an emergency onboard. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — 200 passengers on a Delta flight bound for Orlando are ok after smoke in the cabin forced an emergency landing.

Delta Flight 1576 from Atlanta was diverted to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville after the crew noticed a cabin pressurization issue.

One passenger from Alpharetta tells Channel 2 Action News the plane got warm about halfway through the flight, then the air masks dropped.

“Cabins depressurizing, you’re descending quickly. You’re doing an emergency landing. I’ve been flying for 40 years, like almost 3 million miles, and this is the most scared I’ve ever been on an airplane,” Passenger Peter Stewart said.

The plane landed safely and no one was injured.

