Delta offering new bag drop service via the Delta app

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is offering a new service that could make traveling easier.

App bag drop zones are now available at four airports, including Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It allows you to check your bags using the Delta app.

Flyers will print out their own tags and drop their luggage off without having to wait in line.

It’s available here in Atlanta as well as Boston, Detroit, and Seattle.

Delta is also streamlining the arrival process for some international travelers flying into our city.

Eligible customers will no longer need to reclaim and recheck their luggage at US customs, saving up to 25 minutes and making it easier to catch connecting Delta flights.