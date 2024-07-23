Delta flight cancellations: U.S. Department of Transportation opens investigation

ATLANTA — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that his department has opened an investigation in Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Buttigieg’s announcement comes as Tuesday marks Day 5 of Delta canceling or delaying hundreds of flights nationwide.

“@USDOT has opened an investigation into Delta Air Lines to ensure the airline is following the law and taking care of its passengers during continued widespread disruptions. All airline passengers have the right to be treated fairly, and I will make sure that right is upheld,” Buttigieg posted on X.

“While you should first try to resolve issues directly with the airline, we want to hear from passengers who believe that Delta has not complied with USDOT-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent travel disruptions. We will follow up,” he added.

Multiple airlines were impacted by a global IT outage on Friday, but consumer experts say it’s taken Delta the longest to bounce back.

The company says one of its most critical systems that ensures all flights have a full crew is requiring the most time to synchronize.

“It just seems like nobody cares about us. We’re sleeping on the floor. There’s kids sleeping on the floor and no one’s done anything about it,” traveler Anthony Augugliaro said voicing frustrations over being stuck in the airport. .

“I just hope Delta gets better because I do love Delta,” said Amber Young, who flies frequently with Delta.

Buttigieg urges any customer who wishes to file a complaint with the U.S. DOT to fill out a form here.



