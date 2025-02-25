Delta Airlines takes action after multiple flights evacuated due to haze and smoke safety concerns

ATLANTA — Delta Airlines is taking careful measures to address recent safety concerns after a series of incidents involving haze and smoke aboard its flights. The latest event occurred on Monday, when a Delta flight en route to Columbia, South Carolina, was forced to evacuate after passengers reported haze inside the cabin. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) treated two passengers following the evacuation. The airline has not released further details regarding their conditions.

This marks the third time that a Delta flight has been impacted by similar issues. On Valentine’s Day, a flight heading to Lexington, Kentucky, also had to turn back to Atlanta after encountering haze onboard. In January, another Delta flight to Minnesota made an emergency landing due to engine trouble, and a separate flight departing from Los Angeles experienced cabin haze as well.

In total, Delta has had three emergency landings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in just over a month, all involving flights experiencing unusual conditions mid-flight. All incidents have resulted in safe landings without injuries.

In response to these recurring events, Delta has reassured passengers that their top priority is safety. The airline stated that its maintenance teams are conducting thorough inspections of all affected aircraft to identify and address any potential issues. Slide exits were deployed during the latest evacuation, ensuring all passengers were safely evacuated upon landing.