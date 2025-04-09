Delta Air Lines Foundation awards $5M grant to support Clayton Co. Convocation Center programs

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Public Schools Foundation announced they received a $5 million grant from the Delta Air Lines Foundation to support the development inside the Clayton County Convocation Center.

Delta officials say the discovery center will provide students with a world-class facility to participate in hands-on simulations to learn skills including business readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. The discovery center will also include a digital exploration center.

Executive Director of the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation Nina Packer said the foundation is excited to help launch programs that will inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of leaders and beyond.

“This extraordinary investment in our schools and students is a testament to what public-private partnerships can achieve,” Packer. “We are especially grateful for the tireless efforts of Angela Benjamin, our CCPSF board member representing Delta Airlines "

The student employment center is expected to expand the career pathway programming and connect high school students to workforce development resources, internship opportunities and industry mentorships.

“Delta shares Clayton County Public Schools’ mission of providing its students with unmatched opportunities,” said Delta Chief External Affairs Officer Peter Carter and trustee of The Delta Air Lines Foundation.

The new junior achievement discovery center will also feature a digital career exploration hub that prepares students for the 21st century economy.

“I deeply appreciate the steadfast support of the Clayton County Board of Education, the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation, Inc., under the executive leadership of Ms. Nina Packer, district leadership, and key partners who helped make this collaboration with Delta Air Lines and The Delta Air Lines Foundation a reality,” Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Anthony W. Smith said.