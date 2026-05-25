DeKalb police sergeant receives national award for work with youth programs

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County police sergeant is receiving one of the first “Hometown Hero” awards in the country for his work helping connect young people with law enforcement through the Police Athletic League program.

Sergeant Howard Jenkins said he was part of a Police Athletic League, or PAL, program while growing up in Detroit during the 1980s and 1990s.

“The relationship between the police department and children and even adults, was not the greatest during the 80’s and the 90’s,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the program helped him see police officers differently, and now he works to provide that same experience for children in DeKalb County.

“It’s just been a joy to see these kids come in and relate to police officers, but also it gives police officers a chance to relate to kids and people, and we can be a part of their village,” Jenkins said.

The free PAL programs include after-school sports activities and career development opportunities. Officials said the career development program works with children involved in juvenile court or probation by offering life skills workshops.

Jenkins said the goal of the program is to help young people find positive outlets and avoid making poor choices.

“He started off being one of the tougher kids and by the end of the program he turned to us, myself and a team of police officers and he said ‘I love you guys,’” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the work is focused on building trust between children and law enforcement while making a lasting impact on young people’s lives.

WSB Radio’s MaryRyan Howarth contributed to this story.