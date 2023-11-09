DeKalb Police respond to anonymous complaint, arrest suspects and seize drugs and guns

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police seized cocaine, marijuana and guns in a Tuesday drug bust.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Police Department said they conducted a search warrant in Decatur after receiving an anonymous complaint.

The investigation led police to a home on W. Austin Road where they seized 5.3 oz of crack cocaine, 5.7 oz of powder cocaine, 2.8 lbs of marijuana, and three guns.

The suspects were arrested without incident and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Police say if you have a narcotics complaint, you can call 770-724-7762.