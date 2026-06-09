DeKalb extends data center moratorium through September

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County commissioners have voted to extend the county’s moratorium on data centers through Sept. 30.

The commission approved a staff recommendation to extend the moratorium by 100 days, pushing the expiration date from June 23 to the end of September.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several speakers urged commissioners to allow more time to study the issue.

“We learn something new every day about this fast moving technology. We need to proceed with caution, not with recklessness,” one speaker said.

Another speaker also supported a longer pause on data center development.

“I just want to say that the longer the moratorium the better, forever would be great. I think the more we learn the worse the situation gets,” the speaker said.

Commissioner Michelle Long-Spears said county leaders want additional time to gather information before making long-term decisions.

“The full governing authority, the seven commissioners, plus the CEO really wants to get this right,” Long-Spears said.

Commissioners also considered a proposal to extend the moratorium for a longer period, but that motion failed.

The moratorium will now remain in place through Sept. 30.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.