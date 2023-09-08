DeKalb couple getting wedding of their dreams 56 years later thanks to retirement home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Joyce and Terry McMichael have been married for 56 years, but have never gotten the chance to have a wedding.

Joyce McMichael said that she always dreamed of being a bride.

“[I want] flowers, a pretty dress. My sister had the perfect wedding,” she said.

The McMichaels tied the knot before a justice of the peace before Terry McMichael was drafted and sent off to the Vietnam War.

“That was tough on her because they didn’t give me much choice. I had to go,” he recalled.

When he returned from the Army more than two years later, money was tight. A big wedding never happened.

Now, they live at The Regency House retirement community in Decatur. When the community’s general manager heard their story, he had an idea.

“They already gave us the colors, the flowers, the things they want. We’re just looking forward to it being a beautiful dream wedding she has asked us for,” Jeremiah Cofer said.

Cofer has organized big events before. Last year, they threw a senor ball for all the residents.

Joyce McMichael was crowned the queen of the ball. People donated dresses and jewelry for the ladies and suits for the gents to help make it a perfect evening.

Cofer hopes that can happen again, and perhaps a baker, florist, and DJ will be willing to donate their time and talents.

The bride-to-be says she’ll be happy either way. The couple is brushing up on their slow dancing.

“I’ll be dressed up and all fancy, but mainly the vows. After this long, they mean a lot more,” she said.

Joyce McMichael says her wedding song will be “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair).” That’s where they met back in 1967.

If you’d like to help The Regency House with the wedding, you can reach out to the community at 404-296-1152

