DeKalb County teacher accused of having ‘obscene internet contact’ with teen, held without bond

DEKALB COUNTY — A DeKalb County teacher is behind bars, charged with multiple crimes against a child.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said Marcus Knight, 49, was arrested last week after a child’s mother discovered sexually explicit conversations between her child, 14, and Knight.

Police said Knight was supposed to meet the child, but officers showed up instead.

“During his arrest, Marcus was in possession of multiple high-level THC vape cartridges,” Gwinnett County police said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers said the victim was not a student of Knight’s.

Knight has been charged with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and obscene internet contact with a child.

Police said more charges could be coming against Knight. He is currently being held without bond.

The DeKalb County School District sent out a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying:

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) takes allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior in any of our schools very seriously and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students and staff above all else.

“DCSD is aware of serious allegations against a Stone Mountain Middle School (SMMS) teacher regarding sexual misconduct against a minor. Although the allegations do not involve an SMMS student, we are still following strict District protocols. Due to the gravity of the circumstances surrounding these allegations, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave and banned from all DCSD schools and properties.

“DCSD Police and appropriate District and school personnel are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett County Police Department’s investigation while continuing to conduct its own.

“DCSD remains committed to upholding the integrity of the ongoing investigations. Therefore, no additional statements will be released until all investigations have been completed and the District has had time to review the findings.”

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.