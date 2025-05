DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One the states largest school districts, DeKalb County schools, is reporting an internet outage.

A district spokesman says it’s due to an external fiber optic circuit issue.

While the issue is being actively worked on, an estimate on when the network would be back online was not immediately available.

“The technology team is working with a third-party vendor to troubleshoot and restore connectivity as soon as possible,” the district said in a statement.