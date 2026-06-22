DeKalb County School District owes millions to two neighboring districts

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School District owes millions of dollars to two of its neighboring districts.

DeKalb County District spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo says officials learned last year’s enrollment numbers were being used to divide funds from the education SPLOST.

Officials say that caused DeKalb County Schools to receive more than it was supposed to, while Atlanta Public Schools and Decatur City Schools received less.

Caracciolo says the issue is an easy fix.

“It is very fortunate that we still have 14 months collections on this SPLOST. So we’re able to make that right,” she said.

Caracciolo says estimates show the district received between $10 million and $13 million too much since the 2022 renewal.