DeKalb County school district apologizes after glitch sows confusion about tuition

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Ready or not, students around metro Atlanta are going back to school soon.

But some residents were mistakenly notified that they would have to pay tuition to go back to their neighborhood school.

22,000 students received letters from the school district indicating they lived out of district and would have to pay to continue going to their school, if there was room.

DeKalb County has since apologized, indicating it was a glitch in a new software program.

Eligible students may continue to attend school without paying.