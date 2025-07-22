Local

DeKalb County school district apologizes after glitch sows confusion about tuition

By WSB Radio News Staff
money, graduation cap and a chalkboard indicating expensive higher education
School Tuition mix-up FIL EPHOTO: DeKalb County school district apologizes after glitch sows confusion about school tuition (Dee karen - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Ready or not, students around metro Atlanta are going back to school soon.

But some residents were mistakenly notified that they would have to pay tuition to go back to their neighborhood school.

22,000 students received letters from the school district indicating they lived out of district and would have to pay to continue going to their school, if there was room.

DeKalb County has since apologized, indicating it was a glitch in a new software program.

Eligible students may continue to attend school without paying.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!