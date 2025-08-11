DeKalb County School Board weighs $1.6M plan to install vape sensors in high schools

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — The DeKalb County School Board meets Monday morning to consider a proposal to install hundreds of vape sensors in all 26 district high schools.

The devices would be placed in areas that are difficult to monitor, such as restrooms and locker rooms, and send a silent alert when vaping is detected. The plan carries a $1.6 million price tag and will be discussed alongside several other topics as the new school year begins.

The board meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain and will also be streamed live. A community input session is scheduled for 5:45 p.m., giving residents a chance to share feedback on the proposal.

The City of Marietta approved a similar plan last month.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story