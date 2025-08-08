DeKalb County Schools consider installing vape sensors in all high schools

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Another metro Atlanta school district is considering high-tech measures to help curb student vaping. The DeKalb County Board of Education is set to meet Monday, August 11, to discuss a proposal to install more than 430 vape detection sensors in all 26 of the district’s high schools.

The $1.6 million plan would involve purchasing and installing the sensors through Suwanee-based South Western Communications. If approved, the devices would be placed in areas that are more difficult to monitor such as restrooms and locker rooms, and would send real-time alerts to school staff when vaping is detected.

The move follows similar action taken by Marietta City Schools, which last month approved a plan to install vape sensors in all of its middle and high schools.

The sensors are designed to detect chemical signatures from vaping devices and notify administrators immediately, allowing for quicker response and intervention.

The school board will review the proposal during Monday’s meeting as part of its scheduled agenda.

WSB’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story