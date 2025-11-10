DeKalb County School Board to vote on nearly $20 million in new campus security upgrades

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School Board is expected to vote Monday on a proposal totaling nearly $20 million in new security upgrades across 25 elementary, middle, and high schools.

The plan calls for the installation of security vestibules, enclosed entryways designed to better control visitor access and improve on-campus safety. According to the meeting agenda, the project would cost just over $18 million, funded through E-SPLOST sales tax revenue.

If approved, construction would begin immediately under a contract with Lefko Construction, the same firm hired by the board last August to design, build, and install vestibules at 25 other schools in the district.