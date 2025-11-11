Local

DeKalb County School board moves forward with plan to expand upgraded campus security

By WSB Radio News Staff
DeKalb County School District The DeKalb County School District is Georgia's third largest school system. (WSBTV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County’s school board chooses to move forward with a multi-million-dollar plan to expand upgraded campus security.

Adding another layer of security to panic buttons and to the weapons detection system at some campuses, now all 138 DeKalb County schools will be outfitted with security vestibules.

They’ll be unique to each school’s design

With glass doors treated with shatterproof security film and bulletproof reception windows, the vestibules offer a buffer of security both inside and outside.

The upgrades are expected to be installed at every DeKalb school starting in the summer and are funded with E-SPLOST dollars.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!