DeKalb County School board moves forward with plan to expand upgraded campus security

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County’s school board chooses to move forward with a multi-million-dollar plan to expand upgraded campus security.

Adding another layer of security to panic buttons and to the weapons detection system at some campuses, now all 138 DeKalb County schools will be outfitted with security vestibules.

They’ll be unique to each school’s design

With glass doors treated with shatterproof security film and bulletproof reception windows, the vestibules offer a buffer of security both inside and outside.

The upgrades are expected to be installed at every DeKalb school starting in the summer and are funded with E-SPLOST dollars.