DeKalb County minimum wage for employees among highest in metro Atlanta area

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The new minimum wage amount for employees in DeKalb County is now among the highest in the metro Atlanta area.

According to DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran—Johnson, the new change will allow the county to retain employees.

“DeKalb is committed as a county to making our employees feel valued. Also showing that through the salaries that they earn,” she said. “It makes DeKalb County amongst the highest paying minimum wage institution within governmental entities.”

DeKalb County leaders have also raised the pay for current employees who were making just above the new minimum standard.

Cochran-Johnson is also calling on other metro Atlanta governments to also raise employee pay.

“I urge everyone to lean into their budgets and do what is right by hard working people who are on the frontlines,” she said.