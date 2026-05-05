DeKalb County launches new “DeKalb Alert” emergency notification system

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County has launched a new emergency notification system designed to keep residents, businesses, and visitors informed during critical situations.

The system, called “DeKalb Alert,” replaces the county’s previous “Code Red” system.

The DeKalb Emergency Management Agency says the new platform is designed to deliver timely and accurate information during severe weather, public safety incidents, and other emergencies. Officials say the system sends real-time alerts directly to mobile phones of those enrolled.

DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says the system will serve as a direct line to households during emergencies.

Officials say “DeKalb Alert” will provide notifications ranging from severe weather warnings to shelter-in-place alerts and AMBER Alerts.

The DeKalb Emergency Management Agency is urging residents, business owners, and visitors to sign up for the service, which is free to use.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.