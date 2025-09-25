Local

DeKalb County launches $19M ‘Digital Shield’ program to boost crime-fighting technology

By WSB Radio News Staff
DeKalb County said cameras will be strategically placed along major corridors, neighborhood entry points, and high-traffic intersections to ensure broad coverage.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is investing nearly $19 million in a new crime-fighting initiative that will expand the use of drones, cameras, and other high-tech tools to help police respond more quickly and effectively.

The program, called Digital Shield, will integrate new technology with the county’s Real-Time Crime Center. Interim Police Chief Greg Padrick said the initiative will allow officers to extend their reach without straining staff resources.

“The camera systems and the implementation that we’re looking for gives us a much greater footprint to have eyes in areas that we can’t always get to as fast as we would like,” Padrick told county commissioners.

The plan includes expanding the county’s network of license plate recognition cameras to 271, adding drones capable of flying more than three miles, and upgrading Flock camera technology to better track vehicles connected to criminal cases.

“All of this provides 24/7 coverage far beyond what human resources can do,” Padrick said.

Officials hope to have the system fully in place within the next year.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story

