DeKalb County to hold public hearing, vote on extending data center moratorium

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — County commissioners are set to revisit the issue of data centers Tuesday morning, with a public hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. for residents to weigh in on whether to extend a temporary pause on new projects.

The current moratorium, which halts approvals for new data centers or expansions of existing ones in unincorporated DeKalb County, was first approved in July and is set to expire Thursday. The new proposal would extend the moratorium through December 16.

Commissioner Ted Terry, who supported the pause in a narrow 4–3 vote, said at the time the move was intended to give staff more time to review regulations. “All I’m trying to do here is just give the staff some time to do the regulations,” Terry said.

Brandon White, DeKalb’s Director of Development Services, previously told commissioners the county’s zoning ordinance currently lacks specific rules for data centers.

“We’re currently in the zoning ordinance; we do not have specific regulations that address data centers and everything that comes along with it,” he said.

Commissioner Ladena Bolton, another supporter of the moratorium, said the board isn’t ready to move forward with new projects. “For us to move forward with data centers at this time is not the direction the board is ready to move in,” Bolton said.

Tuesday’s hearing will give residents a chance to share their views before commissioners vote on whether to extend the pause.

