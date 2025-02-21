DeKalb CEO announces major plans to shuffle APD budget; Police chief reportedly stepping down

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The head of DeKalb County government held a news conference Thursday saying it’s time to invest in public safety.

She also outlined her initiative for police pay hikes.

A plan from DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson would make DeKalb’s police officers among the highest-paid in metro Atlanta.

In a video debuted to county commissioners, the CEO says there are more than 300 open jobs at the DeKalb Police Department. The $10 million plan includes raises, hiring and referral bonuses, paid sick leave, holiday pay, and more.

Cochran-Johnson says there won’t be a cost to taxpayers; it’s about shifting the current budget to invest in public safety.

This comes after news that DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos is reportedly stepping down. She was the department’s first female and longest serving police chief in over 20 years. Ramos was hired in 2019 by former CEO Michael Thurmond.

The county is not giving a reason for her departure, but other reports say she’s been placed on administrative leave.

The announcement concerning Ramos comes a day after Jonesboro Police Chief Todd Coyt and Assistant Chief Audrey Dunlap resigned.