Decatur superintendent at center of new school board investigation

DECATUR, GA — The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education has announced a third-party independent investigation related to Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker and controversy surrounding comments made by her husband.

The decision came during a closed-door special-called board meeting. Board Chair Dr. Carmen Sulton said the review will be conducted by an independent third party.

The investigation follows criticism of Jason Whitaker, the superintendent’s husband, for comments made on his podcast about Muslims and the LGBTQ+ community.

Board member Lorraine Irier is the only member of the board who has publicly denounced the comments.

“I stand against hate and I’ve lived in this community for 18 years. I value the diversity here,” Irier said.

The controversy also involves the superintendent’s use of the same podcast studio to record her own podcast for the school district.

Residents attending the meeting voiced concerns about the situation and the board’s response.

“This is not about the podcast. It is not about her husband’s bigotry. This is about she violated her contract and she should be fired for cause,” resident Lena Kotler said.

Whitaker was not present at the meeting.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.