Decatur Square to get $8.5M makeover

DECATUR, GA — The Decatur Square is getting some major upgrades.

Decatur city commissioners signed off on an $8.5 million dollar budget for the project, funded by a special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST).

The major makeover is scheduled to be completed before the city hosts several events connected to the World Cup in Atlanta in 2026.

Mayor Pro-Tem Tony Powers says it’s important for the city. “This is our forever front porch for the next, at least, 40 years.”

Mayor Patti Garrett acknowledges construction will cause a few headaches. “We know there will be some growing pains as it happens, but we will work with our businesses and accommodate them as much as we can.”

When work begins in about six weeks, the square’s gazebo will be demolished, but the area will expand into North McDonough Street. It will include a new stage, a play area for kids, restrooms, an improved MARTA plaza and new landscaping, furnishings, and other upgrades. Decatur’s celebration sculpture will also be relocated.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.