Decatur School Board to vote on $275K in campus security upgrades

DECATUR, GA — City Schools of Decatur could see significant security improvements following a school board vote scheduled for Tuesday. The board’s consent agenda includes two proposals totaling approximately $275,000 aimed at strengthening safety measures across district campuses.

The plans include campus-wide weapons detection systems and the addition of about 50 new surveillance cameras at Decatur High School, where a camera system upgrade is already planned for this summer. The current upgrade will replace aging equipment, with some of the functioning units being repurposed for use at Oakhurst Elementary.

The district is also considering gated, standalone, and handheld metal detectors, with possible installation at main entry points and bus entrances at various schools. One of the proposed contracts notes that unforeseen tariffs could increase the overall cost.

While earlier discussions included the potential hiring of school resource officers, it remains unclear whether funding for those positions will be included in the new budget.

The Decatur school board is expected to vote on the proposed security measures at its meeting Tuesday evening.