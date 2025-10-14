Decatur parents push back against possible K-2 school closure

DECATUR, GA — Concerned parents are expected to pack Tuesday’s Decatur School Board work session after learning that one of the city’s K-2 elementary schools could be facing closure.

While the district has not identified which school may close, parents say the discussion appears to have been underway for some time. Parent Ben Brewer says families were caught off guard and want more transparency from the board. “More than anything, this process I think is not transparent,” Brewer said, adding that parents received little notice before the meeting.

The work session agenda indicates a letter announcing a school closure could be issued later this week. A final decision is not expected until November, but parents are calling for more data and public input before any vote.

Parent Bernard Fraga says the potential closure feels rushed. “It’s really hard to believe that they’re moving as fast as they seem to be,” he said.

Other parents, including Dr. Caroline Morgan Berchuck, say closing a neighborhood school would hurt the entire community. “I moved my family back to Decatur so that my children can walk to the same neighborhood school that shaped my life,” Berchuck said, adding that a closure could leave lasting scars and impact the local tax base.

Decatur’s K-2 schools include Clairemont, Glennwood, Oakhurst, Westchester, and Winnona Park elementary schools.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story