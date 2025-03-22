Decatur named top 3 most child friendly cities in the U.S.

DECATUR, Ga. — bThe city of Decatur was recently recognized as one of the top three most child friendly cities in the United States.

According to Georgia officials, Decatur was named the No. 3 most child friendly cities by UNICEF.

According to the website, UNICEF is “the United Nations agency for children, works to protect the rights of every child, especially the most disadvantaged and those hardest to reach. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive and fulfil their potential.”

“The commitment, energy and effort displayed by young residents of Decatur on our Teen Leadership Team and Decatur Youth Council is an inspiration to all of us and a reminder that every voice is important when it comes to the work of city government,” said Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett. “My hope is that we as city leaders will continue to listen to youth voices and that those who serve as Decatur Youth representatives will inspire others to participate.”

Officials say improving public spaces for all, increasing trust with law enforcement, making Decatur a cleaner, more sustainable and inclusive city for all children and young people and improving access to and awareness of mental health resources for children and teens were among the top priorities listed.

“We are thrilled to have Decatur join our growing cohort of UNICEF Child Friendly Cities in the United States and recognize the City’s commitment to building a safer and more accessible community for children,” said UNICEF USA President & CEO, Michael J. Nyenhuis.

UNICEF named Houston and Minneapolis as the top two child-friendly cities in the country respectively.