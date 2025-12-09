Local

Decatur Man pleads guilty to operating drone over Truist Park

By WSB Radio News Staff
large industrial drone with thermal camera. Bottom view
Drone FILE PHOTO: A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to illegally operating a drone over Truist Park during the MLB All-Star game back in July. (SobrevolandPatagonia - stock.adobe.com)
MARIETTA, GA — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to illegally operating a drone over Truist Park during the MLB All-Star game back in July.

Mitchell Parson Hughes entered the plea to the federal crime and was sentenced to six months’ probation.

US Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says that his office and its partners will enforce the law to protect the community especially when a major event, such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, is set in Atlanta.

“Flying drones illegally—especially above large sporting events filled with families, friends, and fans—poses serious risks. This guilty plea highlights our continued dedication to working with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable and avert dangerous incidents," says Joseph Harris, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General’s Southern Region.

