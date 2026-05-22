Decatur fire department and high school career academy inspiring youth to join department

DECATUR, GA — A metro Atlanta fire department is collaborating with a local high school to help inspire young people to want to become firefighters.

The Decatur Fire Department and Decatur High School’s career academy are joining forces to help increase recruitment.

Decatur Fire Chief Toni Washington says they are addressing a shortage in people applying for jobs.

“It just seems like there’s just not a lot of people out there in the job market looking for public safety or public service jobs,” Washington said.

Washington admitted that people desire flexible schedules. However, to be in public service, people need to work holidays and in times of crisis’s.’

She adds that earning the certification now will help to ensure applicants get on the job faster.

The program is scheduled to begin during the next school year.