Decatur approves redesign of South Columbia path after discovery of unmarked graves

DECATUR, GA — The Decatur City Commission has approved a change order to realign a portion of the South Columbia multi-use path near the entrance to Legacy Park, following the discovery of 33 unmarked graves in the project’s originally planned path.

City spokesperson Cara Scharer said a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey was conducted earlier this year in areas where construction could disturb potential burial sites. “The GPR survey was conducted in areas of potential disturbance to assess the feasibility for re-routing the path,” Scharer explained.

The redesign is expected to be completed within 10 days and will add approximately $36,000 to the total cost of the project. The new alignment will shift the path closer to South Columbia Drive, allowing construction to proceed without disturbing the burial sites.

The multi-use path will eventually run from Talley Street to the East Decatur Greenway and remains on track for completion by the end of the year. City officials also say a memorial is being planned to honor those buried at the site.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story