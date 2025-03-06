Deadline approaches for users impacted by ParkMobile data breach to submit claim

ATLANTA — Wednesday marks the final day that people impacted by the 2021 ParkMobile data breach can submit a claim.

Officials say users’ personal information was exposed in the data breach.

The Atlanta-based company is expected to create a $9 million fund while distributing up to $21 million worth of credits to settle a lawsuit alleging it failed to protect consumers’ personal information in a data breach.

The pro rata payments would be capped at $25.

A federal judge is expected to provide the final approval for the settlement at a March 13 hearing in Atlanta.