Deadline approaches for users impacted by ParkMobile data breach to submit claim

By WSB Radio News Staff
ParkMobile App On its website, ParkMobile said its app “makes it easy to find and pay for parking without running back to feed the meter.” (PHOTO: ParkMobile)
ATLANTA — Wednesday marks the final day that people impacted by the 2021 ParkMobile data breach can submit a claim.

Officials say users’ personal information was exposed in the data breach.

The Atlanta-based company is expected to create a $9 million fund while distributing up to $21 million worth of credits to settle a lawsuit alleging it failed to protect consumers’ personal information in a data breach.

The pro rata payments would be capped at $25.

A federal judge is expected to provide the final approval for the settlement at a March 13 hearing in Atlanta.

