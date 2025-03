ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta based Parkmobile will create a $9 million fund while distributing up to $21 million worth of credits to settle a lawsuit alleging it failed to protect consumers’ personal information in a data breach back in 2021.

According to the plaintiffs’ motion for final approval, the 21 million class members would be eligible for a pro rata share of the net settlement fund after deduction of attorneys’ fees and the costs of administration.

The pro rata payments would be capped at $25.