Dead gators found with hook in mouth, crossbow bolt through head on GA property

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A person near the coast of Georgia has been cited after two dead alligators were found on his property while officers were executing a search warrant.

Investigators said they were searching the property in Richmond Hill on Aug. 29, when they found the carcasses of two alligators.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said one of the gators had a hook in its mouth and the other had a bolt from a crossbow through its head.

DNR said both gators were under the size limit for hunting and the person who owned the property did not have a tag to legally “harvest” them.

The property owner was cited for illegally possessing the alligators.

