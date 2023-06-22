DEA shuts down marijuana growing operation at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two men are in jail after being accused of running a marijuana growing operation in a Sandy Springs home.

Sandy Springs police along with the Drug Enforcement Administration of Atlanta conducted a search warrant at a home on Kitty Hawk Drive.

Authorities said the lengthy investigation led detectives to uncover a marijuana growing operation at the home.

Detectives reportedly found 540 marijuana plants, 135 pounds of cultivated marijuana, an AR-15 rifle, Psilocybin mushrooms, $37,000, and other evidence connected to the manufacture and sale of marijuana.

Eric Benjume, 26, and Juan Carlos Nunez, 40, were arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, and other drug and gun-related charges.

The pair was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

