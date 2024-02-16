DEA finds $250k worth of meth on a truck in Clayton County linked to Mexican drug cartel

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine have been taken off the streets in Clayton County.

Gwinnett County Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents recovered $250,000 worth of meth on a truck in Clayton County this week.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson received a tip from authorities on Thursday. DEA agents found the drugs lined in refrigeration units on a pick-up truck in Clayton County.

DEA special agent Crystal Harper said the drugs have already been linked to the Mexican drug cartels.

“We suspect this cartel related just with the amount of meth that we’ve seized,” said Harper.

They found approximately 100 kilograms of ready-to-sell meth inside of the units.

“This is a significant seizure to the cartel,” said Harper.

Authorities said the drug bust happened after a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard in Clayton County on Thursday.

State Troopers noticed the refrigeration units on the back of the truck were not secured properly. That’s when the DEA said two people in the truck tried to make a run for it before they were caught, and a K-9 smelled the drugs.

Harper said it is unclear where the drivers were heading.

“The same reason big companies come to Atlanta for the major highways and throughout the rest of the US, the drug cartels also set up shop and operate under the same business model,” said Harper.

DEA agents spent most of Thursday night extracting all the drugs for testing at a lab.

The two men in custody are facing several drug charges.

