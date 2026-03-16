Cybersecurity expert warns Georgia could be target of cyberattacks amid Iran conflict

ATLANTA — As the conflict with Iran continues, there is a new call for Georgians to watch for potential cyber threats.

Cybersecurity expert Lisa Soto says metro Atlanta and Georgia could be attractive targets for cyberattacks.

One example, Soto says, is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Atlanta’s airport is certainly on the radar screen of nation-state hackers, for sure. It’s a vast airport and it’s a very important one in the United States and globally,” Soto said.

Soto also says critical infrastructure across Georgia could be targeted.

“All critical infrastructure in Georgia is a target. We worry very significantly about our electric grids, we worry about the municipal water treatment plant,” Soto said.

U.S. companies and infrastructure have been warned they could face cyberattacks from state-sponsored or affiliated groups.

Soto says while individuals may not personally be a target, their systems could still be used by hackers.

“But your system can also be used to get into other systems that hackers are interested in, so you could be used as a proxy,” Soto said.

She says Georgians should take precautions, including making sure passwords are complex and secure.

Soto also says critical infrastructure such as water treatment plants and the power grid could be especially vulnerable.

“We’re very focused on critical infrastructure right now because if some areas of critical infrastructure are attacked, we could be very significantly impacted,” Soto said.

Businesses and utilities across the country have been warned they could become targets, and Soto is urging everyone from businesses to individuals, to stay prepared.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.