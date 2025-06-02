Local

CVS pharmacy in Atlanta among hundreds closing nationwide

By Miles Montgomery
CVS Pharmacy building and parking lot with vehicles.
CVS pharmacy (Edgar Lee Espe/scandamerican - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — In an effort to “realign” the company retail footprint, CVS Health is set to close hundreds of pharmacies nationwide this year, including one in metro Atlanta.

The CVS pharmacy on Highland Boulevard in northeast Atlanta closed its doors. It is among the 270 CVS pharmacy locations nationwide that are closing in 2025.

The closures were first announced in October of 2024.

Company officials say they planned to open nearly 30 CVS pharmacy locations this year and previously shared plans to open “smaller format” stores in select communities.

